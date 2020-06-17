Oppenheimer Comments on Conn’s Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

CONN opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $247.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.27. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Conn’s by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Conn’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

