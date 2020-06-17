OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.01, approximately 26,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,177,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 241.40% and a negative net margin of 405.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other OpGen news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 55,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $129,583.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,419 shares of company stock worth $632,623. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

