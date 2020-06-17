ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ONEOK by 927.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

