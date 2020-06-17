Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $159,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,516,000 after acquiring an additional 949,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $34,653,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,006,000 after acquiring an additional 585,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

OMC stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

