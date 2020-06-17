OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

