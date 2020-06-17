Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.32, approximately 24,988,708 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 47,843,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

