Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) & Rwe Ag Sp (NYSE:RWEOY) Critical Review

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) and Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Rwe Ag Sp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 7.78% -0.50% -0.25% Rwe Ag Sp 63.46% -4.22% -0.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Rwe Ag Sp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $2.32 billion 0.17 -$35.30 million $0.26 4.73 Rwe Ag Sp $14.70 billion 1.40 $9.53 billion N/A N/A

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oasis Petroleum and Rwe Ag Sp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 13 8 3 0 1.58 Rwe Ag Sp 0 2 7 1 2.90

Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $4.71, indicating a potential upside of 282.59%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rwe Ag Sp beats Oasis Petroleum on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

