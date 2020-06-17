O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,434.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,064.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

