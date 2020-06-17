nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,484,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,956 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.05% of nVent Electric worth $58,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,533,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

