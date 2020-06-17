Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.53 and last traded at $51.07, approximately 8,636,836 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,925,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

