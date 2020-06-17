Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Up 61.8%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares rose 61.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.67, approximately 111,580,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,173% from the average daily volume of 8,766,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

NOVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Novan alerts:

The company has a market cap of $50.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Novan Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 3,149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.