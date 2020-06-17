Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,534,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,401 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.11% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $49,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 427.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,050.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

