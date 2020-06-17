Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,693,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.39% of Northwest Bancshares worth $54,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 57,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NWBI opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

