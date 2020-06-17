Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Northern Trust have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company continues to gain from strong wealth-management operations and diversified products along with implementation of the Target2-Securities strategy. Also, strong capital position and efforts to improve productivity keep Northen Trust well poised for growth. Further, improving credit quality is a tailwind. However, increasing expenses on account of investments in technology and personnel costs, keep hurting financials. Decline in loan balances puts the top line under pressure. Notably, the company has suspended share buybacks with an aim to use the capital for lending activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

NTRS opened at $84.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

