Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Up 3.6%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16, 80,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,192,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 801,879 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 45,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

