Norbord (TSE:OSB) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB reduced their target price on Norbord from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Norbord from C$25.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

TSE:OSB opened at C$28.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.44. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$626.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Norbord will post 1.7000001 EPS for the current year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

