Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,789 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

