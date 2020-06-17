Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,030 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RHP opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

