Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 65,817 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,817 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

NYSE:IR opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 391.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

