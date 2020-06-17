Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,693 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,083,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

