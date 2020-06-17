Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,330,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $455.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $497.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

