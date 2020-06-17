Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

