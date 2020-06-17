Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,906.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PK stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PK. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

