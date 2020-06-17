Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 780 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,446,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,684,000 after purchasing an additional 635,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.46.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $234.55 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

