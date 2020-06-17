Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

