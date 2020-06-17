Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,352 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,994 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CXO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

