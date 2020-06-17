Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $6,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,395,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,601,385.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,700 shares of company stock valued at $21,773,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

