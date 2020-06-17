Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Docusign by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Docusign stock opened at $163.05 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $163.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,903,926.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,221 shares of company stock worth $72,246,583. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

