Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after buying an additional 311,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.