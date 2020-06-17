Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,847,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,869,000 after acquiring an additional 202,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $312.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

