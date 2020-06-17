Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 110.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 264,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

