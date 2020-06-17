Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of BDN opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

