Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $24.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $326,528. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PMT opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

