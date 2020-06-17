Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 7,138,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,750,000 after purchasing an additional 800,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

