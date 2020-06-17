Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Loop Capital began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

