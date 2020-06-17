Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average is $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.