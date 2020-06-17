Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of BWA opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

