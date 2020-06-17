Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nielsen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

