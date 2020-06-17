Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 260 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after buying an additional 74,425 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,068,000 after buying an additional 98,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after buying an additional 206,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

NYSE URI opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a 200 day moving average of $134.20. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

