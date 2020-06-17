Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,656,000 after acquiring an additional 680,460 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 21.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CarMax by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

