Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,930 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 108.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.