Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,740 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

