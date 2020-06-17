Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 192.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after buying an additional 1,335,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,886,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 308,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

