NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.95

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 3358261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 138.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NIO by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 79,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

