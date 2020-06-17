NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NIKON CORP/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year.

NINOY opened at $8.93 on Monday. NIKON CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.57.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. NIKON CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

About NIKON CORP/ADR

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

