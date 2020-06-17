Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) versus Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Critical Comparison

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Bird and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nikola 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Bird presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Blue Bird’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Nikola.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Bird and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.39 $24.30 million $1.49 9.85 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Bird has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 2.37% -61.92% 10.59% Nikola N/A 35.91% 0.75%

Summary

Blue Bird beats Nikola on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV). It manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

