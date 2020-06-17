NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Up 2.3%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $5.84, 11,610 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,701,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGL. UBS Group lowered their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek bought 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after buying an additional 398,278 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,075,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 359,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

