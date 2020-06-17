Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,454,573.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,832,492 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,693,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,479,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

