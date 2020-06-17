New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. New York Times traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 53178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

NYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.88 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

