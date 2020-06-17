New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading Up 2.7%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.80% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

